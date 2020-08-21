JACKSON (WNE) — Particulate matter from smoke causing visibility so bad it’s washing out the Tetons will be around the valley for days to come, according to federal meteorologists.
National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Vorst, based in Riverton, told the Jackson Hole Daily that he sees nothing in the forecast that will wipe away smoky skies, which have been around all week but became particularly pronounced Thursday.
“We’re kind of in a stagnant pattern where we need something to wash it out,” Vorst said. “In the near future it doesn’t look like we’re going to see that kind of weather.”
Smoke will settle into the valleys of western Wyoming at least through the weekend, he said.
The U.S. Forest Service and Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow Fire and Smoke map shows that wildfire smoke is currently visible in every state west of the Mississippi River.
There are three primary thrusts of air concentrating particulates through New Mexico, Arizona, northern California, Nevada and western Idaho.
The arc of concentrated smoke affecting Jackson Hole traces to conflagrations burning in the Sierra Nevadas of central California. From there, it’s heading over the Great Basin, past the Snake River Plain and then sweeping across central Wyoming before dissipating in eastern Colorado and western South Dakota.
At least as of Thursday afternoon, some places have it worse, the smoke maps show. Cheyenne, for instance, is being affected by the same stream of smoke dulling the skies over Jackson Hole and also by the growing wildfires that are burning through the Southern Rockies of Colorado.
