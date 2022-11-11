Gov. Gordon’s chief of staff retiring; replacement named
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a change to his leadership team Thursday, as current Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh will retire at the end of the year. To take his place, Gordon has named Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, his new chief of staff.
McVeigh served as the governor’s policy director before becoming chief of staff in June 2019. His 36-year career with the state of Wyoming began in 1980 with the Department of Agriculture, and included positions in the Department of Administration & Information, the State Auditor’s Office and the Public Service Commission, along with the Governor’s Office.
McVeigh was a longtime member and 14-year executive branch co-chairman of the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG). He also served as executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association for five years.
“Having been given the opportunity to serve as Governor Gordon’s chief was truly the honor of a lifetime for me,” McVeigh said in a news release.
McVeigh will finish the year as chief of staff and then be replaced by Drew Perkins, who was a state senator from Natrona County until announcing his resignation Thursday.
Perkins has represented District 29 in the Wyoming Senate since 2007, serving as Senate president, vice president and chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee.
He comes to the Governor’s Office after working as an attorney in private practice for more than 30 years.
He is a graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Law and earned an M.S. in Taxation from Southeastern University (Washington, D.C.) and a B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University.
This story was published on Nov. 11, 2022.
WHP to study speed data in investigation of Grand Teton vehicle fatality
JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Grand Teton National Park that killed a visitor.
An Australian couple was driving north in the park to visit Oxbow Bend around 11 a.m. Tuesday when they changed plans.
“They determined that the roads were too treacherous and didn’t want to continue,” said state Trooper Adam Johnson, who responded to the collision.
The Toyota Highlander had stopped in the highway to turn left into Teton Point Turnout so the couple could turn around and head back to Jackson. A semi truck driver also traveling north saw the SUV stopped from about a quarter mile away, but as he tried to slow down on the icy road, the truck couldn’t stop, and it rear-ended the SUV, Johnson said.
“Frankly, it’s a semi truck and it takes significantly more time and space to slow down,” Johnson said. “In this case, they couldn’t even stop because the roads were so slick.”
Both SUV occupants were injured and taken by ambulance to St. John’s Health. Pamela Paltridge, of Australia, died as a result of her injuries, Grand Teton said in a Wednesday news release. Her husband, who was driving the SUV, was treated and released.
The semi driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions, Johnson said.
In any commercial trucking investigation, Highway Patrol investigates whether impairment or fatigue were factors. Neither was in this case, he said.
The South Dakota-based Zubke Trucking log books for the driver showed complete compliance with regulations meant to prevent driver fatigue, he said.
The WHP will be downloading electronic data from both vehicles Friday to further detect vehicle speeds involved in the crash, he said.
This story was published on Nov.11, 2022.
————-
Big Horn County deals with bats in courthouse
GREYBULL (WNE) — County maintenance supervisor Jeremy Pouska approached the Big Horn County commissioners at their Nov. 1 meeting regarding bat issues in the courthouse attic.
He investigated the cost of spray insulation like what was used at the multipurpose building at the fairgrounds. This would fill all the cracks so the bats couldn’t get in.
The quote he received was just over $49,000.
He had not yet received a quote for a company to bring in a vacuum trailer to suck out all the contaminated insulation and the bat guano in the attic.
He was directed to get a quote for this and bring it back to the commissioners.
This story was published on Nov. 10, 2022.
—————
Wyoming Sugar Company pleased with this year’s beet crop
WORLAND (WNE) — The 2022 sugar beet harvest has been called a success by Wyoming Sugar Company and its growers.
Despite a late planting due to weather conditions in the spring, just under 360,000 tons of beets were harvested from 11,149 acres and brought to Wyoming Sugar for processing.
Other than a few smaller growers who got their beets in later, the majority of the crop was harvested and transported by Oct. 24.
Wyoming Sugar President and CEO Mike Greear said that favorable weather assisted them in a smooth harvesting process and allowed growers to take all Sundays off from working this harvest season.
The average sugar content for this crop of beets was 18.16%, which is considered low by industry standards.
Despite this, Greear was happy with the results of this years’ harvest.
“We didn’t quite get to our five-year average for sugar content, but overall it was a good crop,” he said.
Sugar beet production is a longstanding agricultural practice in the region, and according to its website, a large portion of beets grown in the southern Bighorn Basin and Fremont County are processed at Wyoming Sugar Company in Worland.
This factory is owned by local growers and has been processing sugar beets into refined sugar for over 100 years.
This story was published on Nov. 10, 2022.
