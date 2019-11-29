WORLAND – The Worland school board narrowly voted at its monthly meeting to approve girls fast-pitch softball as a sanctioned varsity sport.
Doubt and concern were expressed regarding declining enrollment in the district, as well as uncertainty about the budget this upcoming year, but the measure allowing for softball to become a varsity sanctioned sport passed by a vote of 4-3 during the Nov. 25 meeting.
Those opposed to passing the measure were not opposed to the idea of a softball team, but rather they were concerned regarding the cost to start up the program, and how long it would last with declining enrollment in the district in recent years.
At the school board meeting last month, Worland Activities Director Mark Mortimer brought forth numbers of around $18,000 to $20,000 to start up the program, with around 23 students from Worland and Basin/Greybull being interested and eligible to play in the first season.
Worland joins 11 other teams from around the state who have recently made softball a sanctioned sport. The Worland board had previously voted to approve softball as just a club sport.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) voted recently to approve girls fast-pitch softball as a sanctioned sport with the first season in the spring 2021.
