PINEDALE (WNE) — In the middle of its process to adopt a municipal ordinance banning sales of flavored vaping products, the Marbleton Town Council decided to drop it on Jan. 6 during the second of three readings.
Present were Mayor Jim Robinson and councilmembers Jeff McCormick, Roger McMannis and B.J. Meador. Mack Bradley was absent.
Town Attorney Thayne Peterson told the council and public that besides President Trump recently signing a federal law to raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 that the Food & Drug Administration also passed a regulation that bans sales of the fruit and mint-favored pods.
“It seems the world caught up to us,” Peterson said. “In essence, the federal government has passed us by.”
The town council had advocated speaking to corporate management of Loaf ‘N Jug, the only retailer in Marbleton selling flavored vaping products but with the FDA ban, stores were already removing these products, he added.
Wyoming law maintains the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products at 18.
“We do not have any enforcement ability to cite anybody into our municipal court yet,” Peterson said. “It’s still against the law (to sell to under 21-year-olds) but we can’t enforce it.”
Peterson advised the council to let this ordinance drop and he would draft a new one to catch up with the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.