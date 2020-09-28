Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28

Albany: 230

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 85

Carbon: 23

Converse: 33

Crook: 16

Fremont: 98

Goshen: 38

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 7

Laramie: 82

Lincoln: 55

Natrona: 154

Niobrara: 1

Park: 44

Platte: 10

Sheridan: 80

Sublette: 23

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 53

Uinta: 22

Washakie: 3

Weston: 13

Total: 1,091

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28

Albany: 465

Big Horn: 54

Campbell: 282

Carbon: 197

Converse: 86

Crook: 39

Fremont: 644

Goshen: 89

Hot Springs: 33

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 535

Lincoln: 155

Natrona: 481

Niobrara: 2

Park: 219

Platte: 23

Sheridan: 222

Sublette: 80

Sweetwater: 315

Teton: 527

Uinta: 288

Washakie: 106

Weston: 28

Total 4,897

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28

Albany: 83

Big Horn: 6

Campbell: 36

Carbon: 31

Converse: 33

Crook: 7

Fremont: 82

Goshen: 12

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 169

Lincoln: 32

Natrona: 96

Niobrara: 2

Park: 19

Platte: 7

Sheridan: 70

Sublette: 20

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 33

Uinta: 66

Washakie: 9

Weston: 8

Total: 857

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28

Albany: 318

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 232

Carbon: 203

Converse: 89

Crook: 30

Fremont: 614

Goshen: 61

Hot Springs: 36

Johnson: 28

Laramie: 618

Lincoln: 131

Natrona: 419

Niobrara: 3

Park: 192

Platte 19

Sheridan: 208

Sublette: 76

Sweetwater: 322

Teton: 506

Uinta: 330

Washakie: 106

Weston: 23

Total: 4,613

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.