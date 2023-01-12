LOVELL — A new crash detection feature on Apple products cost the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Department and Big Horn County Search and Rescue approximately 96 man hours in the last week on false alarms.
According to Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn, dispatch received two alerts last week, one from the Hunt Mountain area and one from the Crystal Creek turnoff at Burgess Junction, of snowmobilers crashing up in the Big Horn Mountains.
In both cases, once emergency personnel caught up to the snowmobiler in question, they not only found them in a state of good health and no distress, they found that the snowmobiler hadn’t crashed at all.
Both calls saw eight to 10 search and rescue members and two deputies respond.
The culprit, Blackburn said, is a crash detection feature added to Apple iPhones and iWatches in November.
Once detecting a crash, the feature automatically contacts 911 services, ensuring a quick response in the case of an emergency.
It’s a good idea in theory, Blackburn said, but it’s got a serious bug. The crash detection can’t tell the difference between an actual wreck and sudden deceleration.
In both instances last week, a quick and sudden stop triggered the detection feature and alerted emergency services without the snowmobiler ever knowing it.
“Nobody ever made us aware of the feature prior to this,” Blackburn said. “Both of these cases took up a considerable amount of time. A lot of people don’t realize what’s going on with their phone.”
The problem is far from isolated to Big Horn County. Reports have been abundant of false alarms from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and British Columbia.
Charles Pitman, a member of the Summit County Rescue Group, told the Cowboy State Daily in a Jan. 5 article, “Colorado 911 Centers Getting Besieged With iPhone False Alarms At Ski Resorts; Warn Wyoming Of Onslaught,” that the Summit County dispatch center received more than 70 false automated Apple emergency alerts over Christmas weekend.
One isn’t helpless if they trigger the alarm, but they have to be quick in order to prevent the alert to emergency services. Blackburn said the feature gives the iPhone or iWatch user only about a minute to realize that the emergency call feature has been triggered and turn it off.
In both cases this week, the snowmobilers had no idea they had set off the system.
“It’s a great idea,” Blackburn said. “It doesn’t seem to have been particularly well thought through.”
While emergency personnel hope for a quick fix to the feature, until that occurs, they are at its mercy. Blackburn said emergency personnel will continue to respond, they will now just have to keep their fingers crossed that it isn’t another false alarm.
“Search and rescue has a very active program with our snowmobilers,” Blackburn said. “There’s a possibility we’re going to have to expend a lot more effort because of this.”
This story was published on Jan. 12, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.