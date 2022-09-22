CODY (WNE) — From Mickey Mouse to John Doe, dozens of candidates were written in by Park County voters during the August primary election.
However, these write-ins had no impact on any of the major races within the city of Cody, according to a recent report from the Park County Elections Office.
CJ Baker of the Elections Office said the staff counts every write-in vote but only reads results when they have the potential to impact a race.
For example, the staff checks to see if any Democratic write-ins have received more than 25 votes in partisan races in which no Democrats have filed. It also checks to see if there are write-ins with more than three votes in municipal races where there are fewer candidates than there are open slots in the race.
Even write-in candidates who receive the proper number of votes aren’t guaranteed a place on the general election ballot, Baker said.
For example, the top two vote-getters for the precinct committee race in Precinct 3-1 lived outside the precinct’s boundaries and were therefore ineligible. Candidates can also refuse a write-in nomination, if they so choose.
While this year’s write-ins did not affect the city of Cody, other Park County municipalities were impacted by write-ins, Baker said.
Dustin Taylor joined the race for two Meeteetse Town Council seats after receiving four write-in votes. Multiple candidates – including mayoral candidates Vance Peregoy and Steve Richardson and town council candidates Garret Frescoln and Keara Poole, each with two votes — also entered the race for the Frannie town government after no one initially filed for the open positions.
This story was published on Sept. 21, 2022.
