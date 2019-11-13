JACKSON (WNE) — Wilson developer Jamie Mackay and representatives of the men who died on his property have reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.
The settlement, filed last week in Teton County District Court, is under seal, meaning its contents are confidential.
Representatives for Juan Baez-Sanchez, 42, and Victoriano Garcia-Perez, 56, who suffocated when a trench collapsed on top of them on Sept. 28, 2018, said in a suit filed in June that Fireside Resort owner Jamie Mackay was to blame.
“Their deaths were entirely preventable and caused by dangerous work conditions and a complete and abject failure to provide reasonably safe methods and reasonably safe protection for the kind of work they were hired to perform,” the complaint stated.
The “amount in controversy” listed in court files is $1 million, but the amount of money Mackay paid the plaintiffs to resolve the case is unknown.
“The case has resolved,” plaintiff’s attorney Mark Aronowitz told the News&Guide.
Attorneys could not provide more information because of confidentiality.
The men’s families sued Mackay claiming his “failures and negligence” caused their loved ones’ deaths. The men died while working in a 12-foot-deep trench at a construction site at 120 S. Indian Springs Drive, a property owned by Mackay. Wyoming’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected the site and cited Mackay for a lack of adequate cave-in protection, according to public records.
“No support systems, shield systems or other protective systems were being used,” the OSHA citation stated.
