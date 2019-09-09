LARAMIE (WNE) — Double Dub’s food truck owner Trent Weitzel said he was just thrilled to be able to finally compete in this year’s National Buffalo Wing Festival over Labor Day weekend — and then he won "the most prestigious award, basically, for buffalo wings."
“Deep down I wanted to do as well as I did, and I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did, which was really cool,” he said.
Taking home three trophies, Weitzel won first place in the traditional buffalo sauce category, second place in the barbecue sauce category and third place in traditional-way hot sauce category. As the cherry on top, he also earned Rookie of the Year.
“It felt really awesome to accomplish it and all the hard work I put into it — I just dumped my heart and soul into it and everything — to have the recognition was just unbelievable,” he said. “It really hasn’t sunken in yet.”
Weitzel had tried to enter the competition for years before finally getting his shot this year after a little help from Josh Allen, former University of Wyoming quarterback currently playing for the Buffalo Bills. Allen vouched for Double Dub’s to the festival organizers, who allowed Weitzel to enter despite him not having a brick and mortar restaurant.
More than just vouching for the wings, the quarterback invited the Double Dubs team to the Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings and attended the festival to eat his favorite wings. Weitzel said it felt just like old times.
