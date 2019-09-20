JACKSON (WNE) — A Kelly resident and big game hunting guide who illegally shot and killed a wolf in Grand Teton National Park last winter is being allowed to commercially outfit hunters without interruption.
Meeting Aug. 26, the Wyoming State Board of Outfitters and Professional Guides unanimously decided to issue Gros Ventre Wilderness Outfitters owner Brian Taylor a one-year conditional outfitters license.
That was the recommended penalty proposed by a three-person investigative committee, said Amanda McKee, executive director of the outfitters board.
“The board as a whole voted to accept the committee’s recommendation,” McKee said.
The seven-person board, she said, voted unanimously, although members who were part of the investigation recused themselves from the vote.
The outfitters board made its decision ahead of the 2019 big game seasons on Bridger-Teton National Forest land where Taylor guides, which started for bow hunters Sept. 1 and rifle hunters Sept. 15.
Reached over the weekend, Taylor said he was eager to put his misstep with the law in the past.
“A regrettable mistake was made that I have been accountable for from the beginning,” he said.
Apart from the licensing probation, Taylor pleaded guilty to unlawful take of wildlife, was fined $5,040, lost his wolf hunting privileges for a year and earned a year of probation.
“By issuing such a nominal punishment to Mr. Taylor, Wyoming has set an outrageous and dangerous precedent,” the Humane Society of the United States’ native carnivore protection strategist, Wendy Keefover, said in a statement. “The state’s outfitter board has signaled that poaching wildlife on a national park in Wyoming is worthy of nothing more than a slap on the wrist.”
