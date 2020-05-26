CODY (WNE) — The results are in from a test that tracks COVID-19 presence in local communities, and the City of Cody has come back negative for the virus.
That was the report made by Park County Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin Monday morning, in analysis of sewage samples taken April 28 at the city’s wastewater treatment center that came back Sunday.
“This suggests that we have been very successful in our local public health efforts,” Billin said. “This is encouraging as we work toward recovery.”
Two more samples will be taken in May to establish a baseline reading before the influx of tourists comes to Cody this summer. Tests will be continued throughout the summer, although the cost to run them will drastically increase at the start of June. The tests are sent to BioBot Analytics, a wastewater epidemiology company based in Somerville, Mass.
The first test was taken manually, but future tests will be performed via a Teledyne ISCO 6712C Compact Portable Sampler, a 5-gallon, bucket-like device that takes readings from untreated wastewater funneling down from Cody’s toilets. The device cost $9,544, whcih will later be reimbursed.
Although the City of Cody is paying testing costs up-front, Park County Public Health is considered owner of the test results, and will reimburse the city for the expense.
Public health is paying for the program through $100,000 dispersed to the county from the Wyoming Department of Health, and through federal funds provided in the CARES Act.
