SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved the appointment of a special prosecutor to assist the ongoing appellate process in the hunting rights case of Clayvin Herrera Tuesday.
Deputy Attorney General James Kaste, head of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Water and Natural Resources Division, will spearhead the state’s efforts in the appellate litigation while local prosecutors provide support, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said before the commission.
Wyoming statute empowers counties to employ additional attorneys to assist the county and prosecuting attorney in representing the state or county in civil or criminal matters. Bennett said the length of the case’s appeal process and the statewide legal issues implicated by the case led the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to seek assistance from the attorney general in the appeals process last month and request the appointment of a special prosecutor.
The case began in 2014, when Herrera and other members of the Crow tribe pursued a group of elk into the Bighorn National Forest from the Crow Reservation outside of hunting season. Herrera was cited for hunting elk off-season or without a state hunting license and for being an accessory to the same offense.
Since then, the case has pinballed from the Sheridan County Circuit Court to 4th Judicial District Court to the U.S. Supreme Court and back again. The case is currently pending an evidentiary hearing in circuit court.
For Sheridan County prosecutors, the Herrera case — now eight years old — has co-opted an enormous amount of time and resources while implicating statewide legal issues beyond the scope of any one county prosecutor, Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said.
Before the Sheridan County commissioners Tuesday, Bennett said she anticipates Kaste will take the lead in preparing for and arguing during upcoming hearings, freeing up some much needed bandwidth for the local county and prosecuting attorney’s office.
Bennett also argued the case poses legal questions with statewide implications, extending beyond the purview of any local prosecutor. For instance, during the upcoming evidentiary hearing in the Herrera case, the state must prove, among other things, that Wyoming has a legitimate conservation interest in prohibiting off-season hunting and hunting without proper licenses.
Bennett attributed the current existence of animals in the Bighorn Mountains to conservation efforts by the state of Wyoming, citing the state’s reintroduction of elk and initial ban on elk hunting in the Bighorn Mountains as examples.
Bennett asserted the state’s role in the reintroduction and conservation of game in the Bighorn Mountains demonstrated the state’s legitimate conservation interest in requiring hunting permits.
The scope of this issue extends well beyond the boundaries of Sheridan County to the entire state.
Disallowing these conservation efforts or rendering conservation-related laws unenforceable against members of Native American tribes would undermine the sovereign regulatory authority of the state of Wyoming, Bennett said.
As a result, Bennett argued, a state actor — such as a representative of the attorney general — would be the most appropriate person to continue the case.
The Sheridan County Commission accepted this argument and approved the special prosecutor.
The next hearing in Herrera’s case will likely be a status conference later this month.
This story was published on March 3, 2022.
