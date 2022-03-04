Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.