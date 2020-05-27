LARAMIE (WNE) — The sudden increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albany County appears to have resulted from reduced social distancing, not increased testing, Albany County Public Health Officer Jean Allais said in a press release.
Between the start of the pandemic and Friday, only 10 cases had been confirmed in Albany County. During the last four days, state health officials have confirmed 11 more cases coming from within the county.
Only eight of the 21 Albany County patients have fully recovered. Another four Albany County residents have been deemed “probable” for a coronavirus infection.
“The main cause of the dramatic increase seems to be graduation parties, camping trips and other social situations where people did not practice social distancing and other recommended practices,” Allais’s press release states. “Further, symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients returned to work and their families, furthering the spread.”
According to the University of Wyoming, “a number of those positive cases are UW students or people of traditional college age.”
Fifteen of Albany County’s cases come among residents aged 19-29. Community spread or unknown factors has been identified as the cause of 29% of the county’s cases.
While businesses start to reopen, Allais stressed that the pandemic remains a “public health emergency.”
Her press release urges the community to continue practice social distancing, increased hand-washing, and the wearing of masks.
“Social distancing is most important, particularly if you’re in a large group,” the press release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.