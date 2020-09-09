Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

Albany: 105

Big Horn: 7

Campbell: 23

Carbon: 76

Converse: 14

Crook: 4

Fremont: 57

Goshen: 31

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 75

Lincoln: 12

Natrona: 52

Niobrara: 0

Park: 43

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 52

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 15

Teton: 27

Uinta: 13

Washakie: 5

Weston: 5

Total: 625

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

Albany: 176

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 183

Carbon: 168

Converse: 33

Crook: 15

Fremont: 548

Goshen: 57

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 449

Lincoln: 92

Natrona: 276

Niobrara: 1

Park: 166

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 124

Sublette: 41

Sweetwater: 298

Teton: 417

Uinta: 257

Washakie: 103

Weston: 15

Total 3,520

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

Albany: 32

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 30

Carbon: 25

Converse: 21

Crook: 0

Fremont: 66

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 148

Lincoln: 28

Natrona: 54

Niobrara: 2

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 58

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 51

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 625

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

Albany: 103

Big Horn: 43

Campbell: 189

Carbon: 115

Converse: 40

Crook: 11

Fremont: 543

Goshen: 36

Hot Springs: 28

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 518

Lincoln: 107

Natrona: 276

Niobrara: 3

Park: 135

Platte 5

Sheridan: 129

Sublette: 46

Sweetwater: 299

Teton: 423

Uinta: 293

Washakie: 100

Weston: 16

Total: 3,484

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.