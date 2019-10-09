GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The Third District Court will have a new judge when Judge Nena James retires in October.
According to a press release, Governor Mark Gordon appointed Suzannah Robinson to be the District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Sweetwater County. Even though James' retirement is effective Oct. 18, Robinson isn't sure if she'll start then. Robinson was one of three finalists, including Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and Green River Municipal Court Judge Jason Petri.
"This was a difficult choice as all three candidates were talented individuals with the experience and legal background necessary to do the job," Gov. Gordon said. "Ms. Robinson possesses an evenhanded judicial demeanor and I found her to be a strong choice for the Third District bench."
In an interview, Robinson said she will try to start as soon as she can, but she will need to wrap up some of her cases first. Robinson, an attorney, is currently working for Lemich Law Center in Rock Springs. For Robinson, becoming a judge wasn't always something she had on her radar.
"When I initially went into law school, I thought I'd be a litigation attorney my entire career," Robinson said.
However, over the course of her career, she started to think about the possibility of becoming a judge.
Throughout her career, Robinson has worked in both civil and criminal law. Previously, Robinson served as a deputy county attorney for the Sweetwater County Attorney's Office from 2008-2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.