POWELL (WNE) — Authorities allege a 23-year-old woman neglected and exploited a 69-year-old Meeteetse man earlier this year, leading him to be hospitalized in July.
Tristen M. Brewer was arrested earlier this month on two felony counts.
In one charge, the Park County Attorney’s Office alleges that Brewer failed to provide “the minimum food, shelter, physical health care and other care as necessary to maintain the vulnerable adult life and health,” saying that “may have resulted in a life-threatening situation.”
In the other charge, prosecutors allege that Brewer “intentionally and recklessly exploited” the man by misusing his money and failing to buy him food and pay his bills.
When authorities arranged for the man to be taken to Cody Regional Health on July 1, medical professionals found he was dehydrated, malnourished and had bed sores, dirty clothes and very poor hygiene; his fingernails had grown so long that they had reached and punctured one of his palms and he’d lost a significant amount of weight, authorities say.
During a preliminary hearing last week, Brewer’s court-appointed attorney, Scott Kath, argued that it was unclear whether his client was responsible for the man’s wellbeing or if that responsibility fell to others.
However, Park County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters ruled prosecutors have enough evidence to try Brewer on the allegations in district court.
Brewer allegedly told the sheriff’s office that she had been taking care of the man in exchange for living on the property — and “there’s no question he wasn’t being taken care of,” Waters said.
Brewer remained in the Park County Detention Center on Wednesday with bail set at $10,000. She has yet to enter a plea to the allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.