JACKSON (WNE) — A team of scientists tasked with overseeing Jackson Hole’s struggling sage grouse has been denied a request to import birds from outside the valley this summer as a precaution to avert a total population collapse.
For much of the last year, the multiagency volunteer Jackson Sage Grouse Technical Team had been making plans for an emergency import of the chicken-size birds, which have dwindled to fewer than 50 known males in the valley.
But putting that plan into action — which team members widely agreed was urgent — hit a stumbling block earlier this month when it didn’t pass muster with the statewide Wyoming Greater Sage Grouse Adaptive Management Working Group.
“The [working group] did not feel it was prudent to accelerate relocation of birds from another core area in 2020,” Bob Budd, who chairs the umbrella group, the Wyoming Sage Grouse Implementation Team, wrote to the technical team in a June 16 letter. “It is unclear if the habitat in the relocation area is adequate to support new birds.”
Budd said he found the local team’s report to be “thorough, thoughtful and well-intentioned” and agreed with other recommendations before conveying reasons why the statewide group wouldn’t OK a 2020 translocation. He cited uncertainty about impacts on the proposed source population, which was to be from the Green River Basin.
