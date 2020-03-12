CHEYENNE (WNE) — A bill trying to remedy a conflict in negotiations between the city and Cheyenne Frontier Days on who should pay for extra law enforcement at the famous rodeo won final approval from the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon.
The disagreement between the two entities, which has been highlighted in the Legislature over the past few weeks, centers on whether the city’s issuance of a liquor license should be tied to public safety issues.
Last year, after historically not charging the rodeo for law enforcement, the city asked CFD officials to help with the costs of the police needed to reach an officer-to-attendant threshold that meets industry standards.
For the 2019 rodeo, the city and CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost to reduce that ratio, but the two entities have clashed over what that deal should be moving forward. During initial negotiations, Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to help with payments for the additional officers.
Through Senate File 134, which will head to the governor’s desk after a concurrence vote, CFD would be guaranteed a malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the chief’s approval.
After two committee meetings that produced over an hour of testimony, the final vote in the House generated no debate, with representatives approving the measure by a 34-25 vote.
