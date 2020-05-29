JACKSON (WNE) —About 1,000 tests for COVID-19 were administered in the first eight and a half hours of a community testing event Thursday at Teton County Fairgrounds.
Turnout for the event was much higher than anticipated.
Teton County Health Department officials had estimated that 300 tests might be administered, and were surprised to have performed more than triple that number by 5:30 p.m., with 90 minutes left to go.
By 10:30 a.m., a stream of Jackson residents waited in lines for around an hour for their turn.
At the entrance to the fairgrounds, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Captain Lily Sullivan and fellow team members greeted each car. She said the influx of cars began long before setup was complete. Workers surmised that many residents wanted to be tested before heading to work.
The fairground setup had seven lanes that eventually narrowed to two paperwork stations. Once paperwork was complete, vehicles were ushered to the next station where health workers collected nasal secretions.
“I just want to do my part staying healthy and safe,” said Kathie Chandler, despite the unappetizing prospect of getting a stick up her nose. “I’m gonna buck up.”
This was accompanied by a short, determined nod.
Adrian Croke of the Teton County Health Department joked that “no one’s screaming yet,” so Chandler would probably be fine.
