The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by six on Thursday.
Wyoming Health Department figures showed the state received reports of 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with eight new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 141, leaving Wyoming with 480 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 91; Natrona had 63; Fremont had 47; Teton had 42; Campbell had 41; Sweetwater had 38; Carbon had 21; Albany had 20; Washakie had 17; Sheridan had 16; Lincoln had 14; Park had 13; Platte had 10; Goshen had nine; Uinta had eight; Big Horn had seven; Niobrara had five; Johnson had four; Crook, Hot Springs, Sublette and Weston had three and Converse had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 154,797 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 152,599 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals declined by one on Thursday to total 63.
The highest number of COVID patients, 19, was being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while 16 were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.
