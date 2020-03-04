CASPER — A delay in printing has created some confusion among Wyoming’s Democratic electorate, with voters who were told their ballots would arrive mid-February wondering where those ballots are.
The state party had previously said mail-in ballots for the state’s upcoming presidential caucus would be arriving in the mail as early as Feb. 18, but a delay in printing and road closures due to weather have postponed the ballots’ arrival to Cheyenne, where they will be sent to the rest of the state.
Nina Hebert, communications director for the Wyoming Democratic Party, said voters should expect to begin receiving ballots soon, as they will be mailed out starting Wednesday.
Hebert said despite the delay, it isn’t throwing the party off its schedule. She said they gave themselves a six-week window to mail out the ballots, rather than the three weeks standard in many other states, to address potential delays like this one.
Hebert said a second mailing of ballots will go out in early March as well, to account for those who registered to vote after the list for the first mail-out was compiled. Any Democrats who register to vote after March 10, however, will not be able to receive their ballot in the mail. Those who register before March 20 can still participate in early voting and caucus day, April 4. Mail-in ballots also must be postmarked by March 20.
Wyoming Democrats will see a new way to participate in the presidential primary this year as well, with the introduction of ranked-choice voting. That process will allocate delegates by asking voters to rank their top five candidates.
In the past, the state’s Democratic party has followed the caucus system, but this process is more of a hybrid of a caucus and a party-led primary.
Typically, caucusing takes hours, with each candidate requiring 15 percent of the vote in order to potentially earn delegates. If a candidate hasn’t received 15 percent of the vote, those who voted for that candidate would need to decide on one of the candidates who did.
Hebert said the process lacks accessibility because most people with day jobs and families have trouble taking an entire day off to participate in the lengthy process. By using ranked-choice ballots, people can choose between submitting the ballot or caucusing in person.
“This means people can show up, fill out their ballot, drop it off and leave,” she said.
The party will use an outside vendor to process and tabulate the votes. They’d previously decided to use Clear Ballot, which Hebert said is widely considered the “second best in the country.”
But the party has since pivoted and will instead use Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems to process the ballots.
Both vendors have been used in numerous, high-profile jurisdictions throughout the U.S.
There had been some confusion as to why the party switched vendors, but Hebert said it was simply because this vendor was considered the best in the country.
“If you have the opportunity to work with the best, that’s what you do,” she said.
She said the change in vendor doesn’t affect the voting process at all, but it does make the process just slightly more secure and enables counties to use their own ballot scanning hardware, rather than having to ship the vendor’s software around the state.
Caucus day is April 4.
