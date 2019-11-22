GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Bradley Setzer pleaded not guilty to charges filed against him during an arraignment Nov. 18 in the Third District Court of Judge Richard Lavery.
Setzer is charged with felony first-degree attempted murder and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer following an incident Aug. 25 where he allegedly tried to kill his wife and was allegedly uncooperative during his arrest. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the felony. He is accused of shooting at his wife on Aug. 25.
A trial date was set for May 11.
During the hearing, Setzer’s attorney, Gerald Bosch, attempted to argue Setzer’s bond was prohibitively high. He said the bond was initially set at $250,000 before being reset at $900,000 by Circuit Court Judge John Prokos. Bosch argued the bond prevented Setzer from bonding out of jail and providing for his defense.
Bosch said no contact orders already in place would be sufficient to ensure the safety of the alleged victim and told Lavery Setzer has the promise of a job should he be released.
Teresa Thybo, deputy county attorney, said Setzer had a history of not following bond orders, saying he failed to adhere to previous bond stipulations following an incident where he broke his wife’s nose. When he was arrested Aug. 25, Green River police officers found 11 firearms in Setzer’s home despite being ordered not to possess firearms. He was also ordered to abstain from alcohol, but had a blood alcohol content of 0.14% when he was arrested. Lavery kept the bond amount at $900,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.