The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 5,000 for the first time in more than one month on Tuesday as reported recoveries continued to outnumber new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 1,246 recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.
At the same time, the state recorded 359 new confirmed cases and 131 new probable cases, leaving the state with 4,961 active cases, a decline of 756 from Monday.
The total marks the first time the number of active cases in the state has been below 5,000 since Nov. 1.
Laramie County had 1,125 active cases on Tuesday; Natrona County had 899; Campbell County had 470; Sweetwater had 338; Fremont had 298; Albany had 210; Goshen had 202; Park had 189; Washakie had 178; Uinta had 166; teton had 142; Sheridan had 135; Lincoln had 90; Converse had 77; Johnson had 76; Sublette had 72; Big Horn and Carbon had 70; Platte had 49; Weston had 33; Crook had 32; Hot Springs had 26, and Niobrara had 14.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties Tuesday. Laramie County had 167 new cases. Natrona County had 26.
The new cases brought the total of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 32,555.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 131 to total 4,920.
The growth in recoveries by 1,246 meant that of the 37,475 diagnosed with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases since mid-March, 32,234 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.