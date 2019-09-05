RIVERTON — A grieving mother made a plea to the community Tuesday, asking for help in the search for her daughter’s murderer.
Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, both 30, were found dead Jan. 5 in a residence on East Main Street in Riverton.
The Riverton Police Department has been working “tirelessly” on the case since then, Watt’s mother Nicole Wagon said during a press conference Tuesday, but now it is the community’s responsibility to come forward with information about the double homicide.
“Please, I beg you, don’t allow another family to go through this,” Wagon said.
Wagon was joined at the conference by her father, Bill Watt; her daughter Tianna Wagon; and Northern Arapaho Business Council spokesman Stephen Fasthorse, who spoke both as a family friend and on behalf of the NABC government, saying that people should not hesitate to come forward with information “in the hopes of bringing closure to one of our own.”
“We want… to put an end to this case and find relief for this family, because it’s so hard for them to carry on every day not knowing,” he said.
Nicole Wagon described Jocelyn Watt – the oldest of five girls – as “an amazing person.”
“I’m so proud of her,” Wagon said. “Jocelyn and Rudy were taken from us by the hands of someone - or someones - way too soon. Please, if you have any information, call the Riverton Police Department.”
Her statement indicates that the RPD has not yet determined whether the double homicide was perpetrated by one person, or more. RPD Detective Sgt. Eric Smits made a similar comment during the press conference, noting that “unfortunately, there is no person or persons in custody for the murders.”
In a past interview, RPD Capt. Todd Byerly said the crime was not the result of a joint suicide or murder-suicide.
Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds, Smits clarified Tuesday. A death notice identified the residence as Watt’s home.
Smits said the RPD has worked with “local, county, state and federal agencies” on the case and “followed a myriad of evidence, as well as conducted interviews, leaving no stone unturned.”
Now, he said, the investigation has reached the point at which community help is needful.
“We are asking for anyone that may have any information in relation to the murder of Rudy Perez and Jocelyn Watt, to contact the Riverton Police Department,” he said.
