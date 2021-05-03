Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.