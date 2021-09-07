The number of active COVID cases in Wyoming dropped by 621 over the long holiday weekend despite an increase in confirmed cases of more than 1,000.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update said the state received reports of 1,011 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness over the weekend, along with 278 reports of new probable cases.

However, the state also received new reports between Friday and Tuesday of 1,889 recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 3,484 active cases, a decline of 621 from Friday.

Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 591; Laramie County had 364; Campbell had 310; Uinta had 290; Sweetwater had 278; Fremont had 256; Park had 189; Hot Springs had 140; Lincoln had 131; Teton had 129; Sheridan had 117; Converse had 109; Albany had 87; Carbon had 77; goshen had 72; Platte had 57; Big Horn had 54; Washakie had 51; Crook had 48; Johnson had 43; Weston had 40; Sublette had 33, and Niobrara had 18.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 78,495 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 74,132 have recovered.

Despite the decline in the number of active cases, the number of people hospitalized for treatment of the illness continued to rise over the weekend, reaching 230 on Tuesday, an increase of 41 from Friday.

The largest number of patients being treated for coronavirus was found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 52, followed by 45 at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center