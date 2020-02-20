GREYBULL (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was killed and a passenger severely injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 310 between Greybull and Lovell.
According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Jason Haworth, the driver of a Ford Fusion, was northbound when he lost control on “a slick, snow- and slush-covered” portion of Highway 310 that was on a slight incline. The Ford began to rotate counterclockwise toward the centerline, crossed the centerline and was struck by a southbound Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Haworth, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A native of Billings, Montana, he listed Greybull as his place of residence on his Facebook page.
According to the WHP, the passenger in the Ford has been identified as 40-year-old Billings, Montana, resident Michelle L. Bien. Bien was wearing her seatbelt and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Billings for injuries she sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 61-year-old
Billings resident Mark A. Grabinski. Grabinski was wearing his seatbelt and not injured in the crash.
The WHP is investigating speeding too fast for conditions and failure to wear a seat belt as possible contributing factors in the crash.
