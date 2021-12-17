The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 84 to end the week.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 78 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday and 28 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received 190 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,007 active cases.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of cases at 233; Uinta County had 119; Natrona County had 102; Campbell and Fremont had 82; Carbon had 55; Sweetwater had 54; Park had 52; Teton had 45; Sheridan had 31; Albany had 30; Weston had 23; Goshen and Sublette had 16; Johnson had 13; Crook and Platte had 11; Lincoln had 10; Washakie had eight; Converse had five; Big Horn and Hot Springs had four, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,584 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 111,075 have recovered.
