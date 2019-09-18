DOUGLAS (WNE) — A California man was charged Sept. 6 with multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop on I-25.
Boby James Ferregno, 44, of Newport Beach, California, was driving a white freightliner tractor with a white trailer when another driver made a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper located the vehicle traveling southbound on I-25 at mile post 148. The trooper observed the tractor and trailer unit cross over the white fog line several times, according to a police affidavit.
A bill of lading was found which stated that the truck was carrying children’s toys but there was no shipping seal on the back door but it was sealed with heavy duty locks. Ferregno stated he was traveling from southern California to Minneapolis, Minnesota, which alerted the trooper as California is the origin of controlled substances and Minneapolis is a known destination for controlled substances, according to the affidavit.
The trooper was assisted by Platte County K9 Unit where the K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics in the trailer, according to the affidavit.
After a search of the trailer, 15 large duffle bags containing raw marijuana, THC oil and THC candies were found. The approximate weights were 241 pounds of raw marijuana was, 496 grams of wax THC, 344 packages of THC gummies and 2,450 THC vape cartridges, according to the affidavit.
Ferregno has been bound over to the Eighth Judicial District Court to stand trial.
