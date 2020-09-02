Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2

Albany: 55

Big Horn: 6

Campbell: 43

Carbon: 130

Converse: 10

Crook: 3

Fremont: 70

Goshen: 33

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 68

Lincoln: 9

Natrona: 38

Niobrara: 0

Park: 42

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 36

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 12

Teton: 30

Uinta: 15

Washakie: 12

Weston: 4

Total: 621

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2

Albany: 125

Big Horn: 41

Campbell: 173

Carbon: 165

Converse: 31

Crook: 14

Fremont: 540

Goshen: 51

Hot Springs: 26

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 430

Lincoln: 86

Natrona: 249

Niobrara: 1

Park: 157

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 107

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 285

Teton: 398

Uinta: 251

Washakie: 101

Weston: 13

Total 3,311

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2

Albany: 23

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 27

Carbon: 26

Converse: 14

Crook: 0

Fremont: 70

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 147

Lincoln: 28

Natrona: 49

Niobrara: 2

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 47

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 35

Uinta: 52

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 600

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2

Albany: 93

Big Horn: 39

Campbell: 156

Carbon: 59

Converse: 35

Crook: 11

Fremont: 526

Goshen: 27

Hot Springs: 27

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 505

Lincoln: 104

Natrona: 259

Niobrara: 3

Park: 127

Platte 5

Sheridan: 117

Sublette: 46

Sweetwater: 290

Teton: 402

Uinta: 286

Washakie: 91

Weston: 15

Total: 3,249

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.