The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 23 from Friday to Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 73 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus between Friday and Tuesday and eight new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 91, leaving the state with 77 active cases.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases, 14; Laramie and Teton counties had 13; Campbell and Sweetwater had 10; Sheridan had four; Albany had three; Carbon and Washakie had two, and Goshen, Johnson, Platte, Sublette, Uinta, and Weston counties had one. Eight counties, Big Horn, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Niobrara and Park, had no active cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 155,988 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 154,129 have recovered.
The number of people being treated in Wyoming hospitals for coronavirus fell by three from Friday to Tuesday to total 14.
Four patients were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while three were being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.
