CHEYENNE (WNE) – The coronavirus’ impact on the economy has hit the city hard, forcing Cheyenne leaders to lay off employees and severely cut expenditures.
To stand in solidarity with city employees, the Cheyenne City Council voted Monday to allow councilmen to take voluntary 13% cuts to their monthly stipends, which is the aggregate amount of budget cuts across all city departments.
“That’s the message we want to send to the people of Cheyenne – we’re with you. We’re all in this together,” Councilman Ken Esquibel said.
The money will go directly to the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which aims to prevent evictions or financial hardships for Cheyenne residents.
Each month, the councilmen receive $1,000. So the $130 each councilman would have made would go directly to helping residents harmed by COVID-19 each month. The resolution expires Dec. 31, and allows councilmen to opt out if they so choose.
“I think this is an important message that we send,” Council President Mark Rinne said. “As we all know, we’ve had to (reduction in force) 17 employees. We’ve experienced severe cutbacks across all departments with the budget. I like the fact that we’re trying to take a position saying, ‘We understand, and we’re going to try to do something on our part, too.’”
Originally, the resolution included the mayor in the governing body, but Esquibel proposed an amendment at the Finance Committee meeting last week excluding the mayoral salary.
Esquibel’s amendments also created a sunset clause and redirected the money to the resident relief fund. As initially proposed, the money would have gone back into the city’s general fund.
