From the Jan. 3 Buffalo Bulletin:
When the Wyoming Legislature convenes its 67th session on Tuesday, there will be 30 freshman lawmakers, loads of campaign promises to negotiate, close to $100 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to allocate, nearly 140 (and counting) draft bills to sort through, a supplemental budget to wrangle, and generally, a lot of work to do on behalf of the people of Wyoming.
Nearly every legislative candidate in 2022 spoke of the need for property tax relief for residential property owners in Wyoming. Statewide, the average assessed valuation of residential property in Wyoming — the taxable value of a home — went up 16.17% in 2022.
Gov. Mark Gordon also spoke of the hardships rising property taxes had induced. In his budget request, Gordon included $1 million to expand the state’s Property Tax Refund Program which provides targeted property tax relief for seniors and those living on fixed incomes. New rules would also increase the number of homeowners eligible.
There are also a number of legislative fixes in the works, with lawmakers and committees both bringing draft bills to the session. The Joint Interim Revenue Committee approved a draft bill that would create a homeowners exemption on the first $50,000 of Fair Market Value of a home. In other words, the first $50,000 of a primary residence would be exempt from property taxes, with no property owner income limits.
There are other ideas in the mix too, but the sentiment seems clear: The people of Wyoming are looking to the state’s lawmakers for some property tax relief.
After two years of fiscal cuts, this session, lawmakers will have to figure out what to do with an unexpected windfall. Those discussions, in the form of a supplemental budget approval, will likely dominate the session.
The influx is thanks to “strong oil and natural gas prices in the second half of fiscal year (FY) 2022,” according to the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October 2022 forecast.
In the letter accompanying his supplemental budget proposal, Gordon said the state currently has $913 million in unspent funds in its general fund and budget reserve accounts. The governor has proposed putting almost half of that amount into savings to generate revenues for future budgets.
Lawmakers will consider Gordon’s supplemental budget request — which includes $61 million for state employee pay raises; $26 million for city, town and county governments; and an additional $50 million in matching money to help recruit emerging energy projects, like carbon capture and storage and rare earth mineral mining, to Wyoming.
And tackling the budget and property tax relief still leave a number of significant concerns on the docket, including school finances, access to mental health resources and a statewide housing shortage.
That is a lot to accomplish in 40 days.
Wyoming needs to focus on the future if it wants to retain its young people
From the Jan. 8 Casper Star-Tribune:
Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released new population figures for Wyoming and other states. The numbers received little attention, but they offered a warning for anyone who was paying attention. For the first time in at least a century, Wyoming recorded more deaths than births.
We’ve heard stories for years of young people leaving Wyoming for what they perceive to be better opportunities in other states. The census figures back up those anecdotes, and serve as a warning for anyone who wants Wyoming to flourish long into the future.
Our state leaders often tell us they are motivated not out of concern for themselves, but for their children and grandchildren. But what does it say about their governance that their children and grandchildren aren’t sticking around?
The reality is many of the decisions made at the Capitol have been with the present, and not the future, in mind. The overwhelming focus appears to be on maintaining the status quo so that taxes don’t change, and on legislating national issues with little to no bearing on the state. What does it say that we’re worried that our young people might be exposed to few books in the Kelly Walsh High School library, but not that they are choosing in greater numbers to start their adult lives elsewhere?
We’ve written many times about the need for Wyoming’s leaders to develop a plan for putting the state on the path toward a more sustainable future. That would require supporting Wyoming’s existing energy industry, but also acknowledging that fossil fuels can’t alone generate the revenue we need to sustain our schools, our towns and other government services over the long term. Our young people are more likely to stick around if they feel there is real economic opportunity here. They’re also more likely to make Wyoming their home if they believe its leaders share their values. As the legislative session gets underway this week, lawmakers would be wise to remember that.
We find ourselves flush with cash thanks to better-than-anticipated energy prices. We can afford, without harming our present, to invest in new ventures rather than in just keeping taxes as low as possible. Gov. Mark Gordon coasted to reelection and is one of the nation’s most popular governors. He has the political capital and the cash to pursue an aggressive agenda that sets Wyoming up for the future.
Lawmakers, meanwhile, should shy away from legislation that distracts us from the goal of a more sustainable future. They should also avoid bills that send the message to young people to find another place to start their families. Polls suggest the Legislature is out of step with Wyomingites – especially young Wyomingites – on a number of issues, from Medicaid expansion to abortion restrictions. Young people are, by and large, not worried about critical race theory or USDA guidelines. Instead, they want to know that their community will have resources for young families, job opportunities and plenty of things to do outside of work.
There’s a clear divide between many young Republicans and the old guard. The Wyoming Republican Party is strongly opposed to same-sex marriage, and many older lawmakers are worried about gender identity issues. But the young people they hope will become the next generation of the GOP by and large don’t care who people love or what their gender is. In fact, they prefer a community that’s open and welcoming to people, regardless of their sexuality or gender. And they will vote with their feet.
In the coming days, you’ll hear much talk from lawmakers about protecting the future for their children and grandchildren. But pay attention to whether their actions are focused on future generations or on themselves.
Knowing CPR can save lives
From the Jan. 9 Cody Enterprise:
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, medical personnel swarmed the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player’s steps toward recovery.
It was a scary situation for both those involved and the many watching on live TV. But what would you do if that happened to someone next to you while you’re shopping for groceries or during a family gathering? What if someone next to you just collapsed because their heart had stopped beating?
All of us can be trained in the simple technique that was critical to saving Hamlin, who doctors say lost his pulse on the field and had to be immediately revived through resuscitation and defibrillation.
CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association.
Each year in the United States, an estimated 350,000 people experience sudden cardiac arrest. Anyone who witnesses can perform CPR. Roughly 70% of cardiac arrests that do not happen in the hospital occur in homes where a friend or family member is mostly likely to be the person who needs to take action, according to the AHA.
For the general public or bystanders who witness an adult suddenly collapse there is compression-only, or Hands-Only, CPR, which is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an out-of-hospital setting.
Keeping the blood flow active – even partially – extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.
Cody Regional Health occasionally offers classes, as does the Rec Center, with an Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED class one Tuesday a month from now until May. The next class is Jan. 17 from 5:30-8 p.m.
The course will prepare you to recognize a variety of first aid, breathing and cardiac emergencies involving adults, children and infants and meets OSHA/workplace requirements.
Knowing what to do in an emergency is invaluable. For more information or to enroll go to secure.rec1.com/WY/cody-wy/catalog.
— By Amber Steinmetz
Spend time on important bills
From the Jan. 4 Cody Enterprise:
As Park County’s legislators head for Cheyenne for the start of the general legislative session next Tuesday, we have a bit of advice for them ... don’t waste time on frivolous bills and spend time getting something necessary accomplished.
What the people of Wyoming really need is property tax relief. That should be the top priority for all legislators in this session.
Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, said legislators will probably have up to 600 different bills to deal with and consider.
Legislators should not have to spend time over bills such as designating a state vegetable (Wyoming does not have one yet); or passing a bill declaring we want to stay on daylight savings time year around, but only if neighboring states pass a similar bill and the international time zones are changed; or a bill designating Freedom Arms .454 Casull revolver the state revolver, a bill has been introduced twice (now the .454 Casull is an incredible gun, I just don’t know if Wyoming needs a “state revolver”); or considering a bill such as the “chicken freedom” act introduced in 2018.
Our local legislators have some serious bills to introduce, such as a bill that would start charging electric vehicles for using Wyoming roads similar to the gas tax. That bill is sponsored by French.
Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, will be introducing a bill stating Wyoming residents need to be 21 years old to purchase Cannabidinol.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is proposing a bill that would reform the Wyoming Board of Parole.
Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, plans to reintroduce a bill creating a “wolf depredation compensation program.”
Those are serious bills that need consideration, but property tax relief should be the primary issue for all legislators.
There are some serious issues facing Wyoming and we urge Wyoming’s legislators not to waste time on frivolous bills.
— By John Malmberg
Prioritize safety over profits
From the Jan. 4 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Should the new “glamping” facility near Teton Village come with a warning disclaimer,“This property skipped local health and safety permitting and inspections”?
One vacationing family barely escaped with their lives when a vacation rental burned down in November at Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club. The cause of that fire is undetermined due to extensive damage.
Risk of fires is just one reason Teton County requires building and electrical permits. In a rush to make a few bucks, the state appears willing to sweep aside the safety of visitors and firefighters.
The state has become a confusing middle man for Basecamp Hospitality by greenlighting 11 new glamping (glamorous camping) structures on state land in Teton County while assuring the Utah business that the out-of-state developer has to follow only some of the local rules.
But which ones?
Will the state ensure electrical work is done correctly by a licensed professional in compliance with modern code? Will the state guarantee that fire trucks have access and that there’s a water source for firefighting? Will the state ensure safe drinking water standards are met?
Local water quality advocates and a civil engineer have pointed out that the glamping plans entail a large wastewater system — far different from the one originally promised — serving 30-some people. By their analysis the glamping development doesn’t do enough to separate sewage from drinking water, might not have optimal capacity and risks polluting nearby Lake Creek, which flows into Fish Creek.
In a new legal complaint, the state essentially argues that skipping county rules is necessary to fund schools.
Not so fast. If the state really wants to support education, lawmakers could use some of the current budget surplus (thanks to historically high minerals severance income, not to mention soaring property taxes) to fund K-12 education. Or seek other revenue enhancements instead of cutting corners on health and safety regulations that protect residents and visitors.
Wyoming lawmakers also have made it difficult for some schoolchildren to have stable housing as unsustainable tax policies help fuel real estate price inflation by making Wyoming (especially Teton County) an attractive destination for income tax refugees. Our K-12 school district reports 45 unhoused students, while the preschool Children’s Learning Center serves 88 homeless children as we write this editorial.
Instead of the state supporting more vacation rentals, the Legislature should approve a county-option real estate transfer tax, allowing Teton County voters to approve millions of dollars for purposes like housing school district staff.
This legislative session, Wyoming lawmakers have myriad ways to support children and their education that go far beyond the miniscule revenue they’ll earn from leasing state land for temporary glamping and storage.
So far this land lease struggle feels more like the state wanting to flex its muscle. A schoolkid might call that bullying.
Teton County is still hoping for cooperation and a better mutual outcome, but the State Board of Land Commissioners has shut the door. Now the future lies with the courts.
Hopefully, state officials will rethink their strong-arm tactic and model a more productive and collaborative approach. Especially if they’re truly pursuing their constitutional requirement to maximize benefits of these lands for our schools. If our teachers and children can’t even afford to live in our district, the entire model is a failure.
A nation in unity for Damar Hamlin
From the Jan. 5 Lovell Chronicle:
The shock millions of Americans endured Monday night watching a young football player essentially die on national television has revealed both the positive and negative aspects of competitive sports, especially at the professional level.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed moments after making a tackle and receiving a sharp blow to the chest on the play during the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Monday Night Football. It looked at first like a fainting spell, but it was soon evident that something terrible had taken place. That something was cardiac arrest. His heart stopped.
The look on the faces of his teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, a former University of Wyoming star, was heartbreaking as medical responders tended to their teammate and friend. Some players were openly crying, many praying. The shock on their faces revealed the serious nature of the situation.
Fortunately, Damar Hamlin was revived after immediately receiving CPR by the fast- responding medical team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and taken to the UC Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center. He remained in critical condition Wednesday, his recovery uncertain.
The NFL certainly did the right thing by suspending the game, though it took a while. Protocol called for the game to resume, but the Buffalo and Cincinnati players and coaches would have none of it. There was no way the players could take the field after witnessing that horrific event. We wonder if they can even play this coming weekend.
The game has now been postponed, with no makeup date – if any – announced. Professional football is big business – no, huge business – and that game had major playoff implications. But sometimes – certainly in this case – the human element far exceeds the business of professional sports.
Football, especially at the college and professional level, is a violent sport. Everybody knows it. But we fill stadiums and watch televised games by the millions as players smash into each other for our entertainment, many of them suffering injuries, including to their brain, from which they will never fully recover.
Are we really any better than the ancient Romans watching gladiators in the Colosseum?
On the other hand, this scary incident brought out the best in sports. Players and coaches from each team, fans of both the Bills and Bengals and people across the country have dropped partisan rhetoric and gathered as a sporting nation in support of Hamlin. His toys for kids charity has now topped $6 million.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky actually prayed for Hamlin on air with his fellow studio hosts Tuesday – absolutely remarkable in this day and age.
In many ways, sports is an aspect of life that can bring us together. Though there is clashing on the field, court and diamond, there is also embracing and respecting, and the athletes and coaches who carry out the battle are often the people who realize the finest nature of competition.
Our nation is hoping – and yes, many praying – for Damar Hamlin. The days ahead are uncertain in many ways, but for this young man we are unified.
— By David Peck
Words of wisdom found right in town
From the Jan. 3 Powell Tribune:
There are some people whose stories stick with you.
As I was writing this last week, as another year came to a close, I thought about some of the more memorable moments in the last year as a journalist.
In a little over half a year covering Cody and the rest in Powell, I’ve talked to many people who’ve shared great stories. Honestly, I truly believe everyone has a great story — at least one — to tell.
But the one that sticks with me the most is the story of a Powell man who came to the office just a few days after I started at the Tribune.
Dave Rose came in to share his story of perseverance through being diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer, the medical professionals in Powell and Billings who took care of him, the struggles he went through to see his cancer into remission, the support of his wife by his side. What stuck with me most and still sticks with me, was the optimism he displayed, the power of positive thinking he worked to keep with him at every step of a tough journey.
To be honest, I struggled for the rest of the year trying to figure out how to write his story and do him justice. But how do you do that? I’ve never experienced what he has felt, what he has been through. I cannot comprehend what I would think if I was told I had an aggressive, rare tumor in my brain. I can only hope I’d have the strength of his wife, who told his doctor that her husband would fight, even as Dave himself doubted it.
He credited a neurosurgeon in Billings, Dr. Richardson, with setting his mind right, telling him, “When you’re in the hospital, don’t just lay in the hospital bed feeling sorry for yourself. You have got to be strong and you’ve got to be positive.”
What an incredible thing to say to a man in the situation Dave was in. But it was just what he needed. That support, and the support of his family, saw him through.
So, as we make our first steps into 2023, I hope people think of Dave’s message. It’s perseverance, yes, but perseverance with optimism. Yes, there might be a lot going bad in the world today, a lot of division and fear, anger and resentment. But one needs optimism to be able to see a brighter future.
— By Zac Taylor
New Year's Resolutions should be meaningful, fulfilling
From the Jan. 4 Thermopolis Independent Record:
TORRINGTON – Despite its religious roots for many cultures, people and times in history, New Year’s is mostly a secular celebration worldwide, especially in the United States. Instead of making promises to God or gods, people make promises to themselves and focus purely on self-improvement or selfish indulgences.
According to Pew Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) 2021 joint study, roughly 41% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions but only 9% of those who do are successful in keeping them.
The same study concluded just 75% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions are successful or on track to continue after the first week. That number drops to 65% after the first month and to 46% after six months. Roughly 33% of Americans who make resolutions are successful by the time fall begins.
According to the study, 23% of Americans forget about their resolutions between three to six months into the year.
Of the most popular resolutions, such as being healthier, saving money or healing old traumas, just 5% of resolution makers are successful by the end of the year.
In December 2022, Pew Research revealed a study which suggested only 23% of Americans planned on making New Year’s resolutions for 2023.
My religious leaders have us studying the book of Ezra, found in the Tanakh for us Jews or the Old Testament for Christians, and something struck me in my studies as it relates to New Year’s resolutions.
Yahweh stirred in the heart of Persian King Cyrus to release the Hebrews back to their ancestral land in the Southern Kingdom of Judah, their motherland, in 538 B.C. because the new generation had obeyed HaShem (God) while in captivity and kept the law.
You’d have to do a bit of reading back in 1 and 2 Chronicles and 1 and 2 Kings to understand the significance of this. The prophets Jeremiah and Joshua both foretold how the Jewish exiles would be carried off by the Babylonians and Persians but also how they would have to stir in their own hearts to return to Yahweh in confession, works, deeds and lifestyle to be brought back out of captivity. It would be another 18 years before the Northern Kingdom, Israel, was restored and when the returning Jews could complete the rebuilding of the Temple.
This second exodus began just after Rosh Hashanah, during the Feast of Booths, which is typically held near the start of October. It was a new year, a new beginning for them – and what did they do as soon as their feet stepped back on the land in which their ancestors were given? They immediately began following Torah laws in rebuilding, restructuring and reestablishing their local government, their local cities, their Temple and their local lives. They did not hesitate to ensure the leaders were appropriately from the Levite lineage of Aaron, Moses' brother.
However, they encountered a snag when the locals who had moved in during their exile, and who had ulterior motives, wrote a letter to the king, surrounding governors, officials and Persian leaders demanding the king stop the rebuilding efforts. They were successful in their pursuit.
The Hebrews had to wait until a new king rose to power to complete building the Temple, however, they remained steadfast in keeping the laws as they did under captivity. Their “New Year’s resolution” lasted for more than 18 years but they did not falter. They were doubly rewarded to not only be given the green light to rebuild the Temple, but Israel was returned home as well, a double portion of blessings.
When we make short sighted resolutions, they are intended to fail us, every time. When we make superficial resolutions, they will never reward us the way we think they will. When we make resolutions, we often forget some may take longer than we had anticipated or would like, so we get discouraged and give up. Maybe this year, we make resolutions which might span a few years or ones impactful, meaningful, practical and easily carried through. Maybe start with reading five minutes a day in silence or, if you’re the praying kind, spend the first five minutes of your day in prayer and worship. Whatever resolutions you make this year, ensure they feed your heart, mind, body and soul to be more successful in keeping them.
Historical background: Some 4,000 years ago, the first New Year’s resolutions were uttered by ancient Babylonians in mid-March during a 12-day celebration marking the beginning of the planting season, in addition to crowning new kings or affirming existing ones.
This festival was known as Akitu, and Babylonians, which means “confusion by mixing,” made promises to their gods to pay their debts and return things they had borrowed. The Babylonians believed if they kept their promises, their pagan gods would bestow favor on them in the coming year. However, if they had not, they would fall out of favor with their gods and misfortune would strike.
Hundreds of years later, around 46 B.C., reformist Roman Emperor Julius Caesar revamped the calendar to mark Jan. 1 as the start of the new year and to pay homage to their god, named Janus, a two-faced god whose spirit inhabited the betwixt places such as doorways, arches and changing seasons. Romans believed Janus symbolically investigated the past year and ahead to the future year to come, in which Romans offered sacrifices and promises to Janus to perform good deeds as well as to maintain good conduct in the new year.
During the Georgian era, in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII modified and replaced the Julian calendar for a similar one we use today. It would change one last time in 1750 when England’s Parliamentary act modified the calendar to include a restructured leap year calculation, erased the 11-day discrepancy and readjusted it to fit within the Earth’s yearly rotation. At the same time, the Pope cemented New Year’s as Jan. 1 and it went into effect in 1752.
English Clergyman John Wesley, founder of Methodism, further consummated the religious revival era in 1740 by establishing the Covenant Renewal Service. These services were commonly held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and were known as watch night services where parishioners read from scriptures and sang hymns. These services offered an alternative to increasingly rambunctious celebrations. Most would spend the evening praying and making resolutions to do good deeds or further ministry work in the new year.
Other groups, like Jewish people, continue to celebrate New Year’s during Rosh Hashanah, which typically occurs in late September as the harvest season comes to an end, and the Chinese people continue to celebrate New Year’s using an older version of the calendar in late January.
— By A. Marie Hamilton
Preparing to grade the Wyoming Legislature's 2023 session
From the Jan. 6 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Next Tuesday, 93 Wyoming lawmakers—many of them brand new to their positions—will gather at the state Capitol to start 37 days of work that will help determine the state’s future.
Think that’s hyperbole? It’s really not, and not just because you could say that about every session of the Wyoming Legislature. Since the state’s citizen-led legislative branch only gathers together for 20 days in even-numbered years and up to 40 days in odd-numbered ones, each session, whether budget or general, is important.
This year, the redistricting-expanded Legislature gathers under the glistening skylights and golden dome to decide what to do with an unexpected revenue windfall they know won’t last. They will once again consider whether now’s the time to extend Medicaid health coverage to thousands of low-income Wyoming residents and if the state’s election process needs to be reformed. They’ll discuss whether to give residents a break on their property taxes, ways to permanently fund the state’s suicide prevention hotline and how to provide in-state hunters with a better chance of drawing certain tags.
No doubt, many of them will want to spend time talking about other things, such as LGBTQ+ rights, abortion and freedom of speech at the state’s only four-year public university. We wish they wouldn’t. Sure, these and many other social issues are important to many people. But history has shown that whenever Wyoming legislators get involved in these topics, they only make things worse for the state, its residents and its future potential.
Regardless of the topic, however, we believe it’s critical to watch the actions of our state lawmakers closely and hold them accountable for them. It’s also important to make your voice heard by email, phone or in person at the Capitol, on issues that are important to you (Visit wyoleg.gov for more information.).
Since many of them like to base their opinion of the state’s K-12 teachers solely on the results of standardized tests, we think turnabout is fair play. That’s why, as we did for the first time last year, we have created the following scorecard, which assigns point values to the actions we believe members of the 67th Wyoming Legislature should take during their 2023 general session. (Total points possible: 100.)
The supplemental budget
Point value: 25
Key measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees and compensation for retirees; balances long-term savings with wise expenditures
Key players: Gov. Mark Gordon, Joint Appropriations Committee members
Laramie County lawmakers involved: All of them, in one way or another, since they all vote.
After the October report of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group revealed much higher-than-expected revenue from the minerals industry, Gov. Gordon has proposed putting $412 million into the Permanent Mineral Trust fund and $248 million into the Common School Account within the Permanent Land Fund. This savings, he believes, will continue to be the primary generator of revenue for the state, even in the sure-to-come-again lean years.
He has also proposed transferring another $4.3 million to the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, also known as the “rainy-day fund,” to bring its total to $2 billion.
In a state with a long history of boom-and-bust cycles due to its lack of economic diversification, saving money when revenue is good makes sense. However, we hope to see a significant amount spent to address critical needs for Wyoming residents, including: access to mental health care and a 24-7, in-state suicide prevention lifeline; more low- and moderate-income housing; support for K-12 education; higher wages in order to recruit and retain quality state employees; a long-overdue increase for state retirees; funding for a community college loan fund for nontraditional students; property tax relief for seniors and low-income residents; and more.
Medicaid expansion
Point value: 20
Key measures of success: Wyoming lawmakers finally vote to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 low-income residents.
Key players: Members of the Joint Revenue Committee, who are sponsoring this year’s expansion bill, as well as whichever committee is assigned to consider the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act this year.
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Again, depending on whether both full chambers get a chance to vote on expansion this year, all of them likely will be involved.
We pray, plead and encourage lawmakers to do the right thing and support expanding the eligibility requirements for the state’s Medicaid health coverage using mostly federal funds. Yet, every year, it fails to gain enough support.
In 2021, it came closer than ever, passing the House and failing in a Senate committee. But close to passage does nothing for the nearly 20,000 Wyoming residents who fall in the health care coverage gap because they make just barely too much to qualify for the current Medicaid program, yet not enough to get subsidized insurance under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Study after study points to the large financial benefits of offering preventative health care to this segment of the state’s population. In a year where the state is enjoying a massive windfall, there’s no legitimate reason lawmakers shouldn’t finally get this done this year.
Mental health services and suicide prevention
Point value: 15
Key measures of success: Permanent funding is approved for the state’s 24-7 suicide prevention lifeline, and Wyoming joins interstate compacts for psychologists and licensed professional counselors.
Key players: Members of the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, who are sponsoring the bills.
Laramie County lawmakers involved: Former Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, chaired the House side of the joint committee until her retirement at the beginning of the year. Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, has replaced her, while Sens. Anthony Bouchard and Lynn Hutchings serve on the Senate committee.
This should be an easy 15 points for state lawmakers, who should be embarrassed to show their faces in public if they object to funding a round-the-clock prevention hotline in the state with the highest suicide rate in the nation.
Likewise, allowing the state to join multi-state compacts that provide residents the opportunity to get mental health services from out-of-state providers and in-state providers to expand their reach beyond Wyoming’s borders is a win-win for everyone.
Financial support for local governments
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: Either through the supplemental budget or via individual bills, legislators need to boost financial support for cities, towns and counties statewide.
Key players: All 93 state legislators.
Some places are worse off than others, depending on their dependence on certain types of industries. A few are in danger of becoming ghost towns. Instead of ignoring the problem, lawmakers need to increase direct support to cities, towns and counties through the supplemental budget, as well as support economic and workforce development efforts, such as increasing the ways municipalities can generate their own funds, expanding the availability of liquor licenses and providing funding for the Wyoming’s Tomorrow program.
Maintain/increase support for ALL Wyoming residents
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: Whether it’s election reform or juvenile justice funding, state lawmakers need to find ways to benefit ALL Wyoming residents, not just those they agree with.
Key players: All 93 Wyoming legislators.
This session, one bill will be considered to allow ranked-choice voting at the municipal level on a trial basis. Another would provide more money to help turn around the lives of troubled youth, rather than locking them up. Still another would create a special type of alert system for missing Indigenous people.
At every turn, Wyoming lawmakers should be looking to boost residents up, not tear them down. Which leads us to ...
Avoiding harmful legislation
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Key players: All 93 state legislators.
This one may seem obvious, but we know they’re coming: efforts to bar transgender girls from participating in high school sports; defund the Gender and Women’s Studies Department at the University of Wyoming; and limit the methods of voting have all been promised in the interim. To pass any of them would be the equivalent of shooting yourself in the foot, since these issues are what discourage young people from staying in or moving to Wyoming.
Civility
Point value: 10
Key measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling, and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Key players: All 93 state legislators.
After the bullying and intimidation by folks like Sen. Bouchard—who was stripped of all interim committee assignments for his behavior—this session needs to be about professionalism, decorum and respect. We don’t go as far as Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who asked for pre-signed letters of resignation from his committee chairs, but it’s high time for the Wyoming Legislature to be seen as a place for professional adults, not spoiled brats.
There you have it, folks—our scorecard for grading the 67th Wyoming Legislature during the session that starts Tuesday. We sincerely hope to be able to hand out better-than-passing grades in the weeks to come—not for the legislators, but for the sake of current and future Wyoming residents.
David Adler: Powell v. McCormack: Confining Congress to the Constitution
Congressman-elect Ron Santos’s, R-NY, sweeping distortions of his personal and professional biography has triggered nationwide calls for the House of Representatives to prevent him from assuming his seat in the 118th Congress. Americans have recoiled from his many false claims, including that he is Jewish and that his grandparents fled Nazi persecution, that he is a graduate of Baruch College and that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
The rising demands to block him from Congress raises anew a question of monumental importance for our nation: Does Congress have the authority to refuse to seat a duly elected candidate for reasons other than the constitutionally enumerated qualifications of age, residency and citizenship?
The answer is no. In 1969, in Powell v. McCormack, a case that resurrected fundamental constitutional conflicts between England and Colonial American two centuries before, the Supreme Court held that the House lacks authority to prevent elected candidates from assuming a seat, unless they fail to meet the standing qualifications stated in Article 1, section 5 of the Constitution: 25 years old, a citizen of the United States for seven years and a resident of the state in which they are elected.
The landmark case of Powell v. McCormack featured a flamboyant Congressman from Harlem — Adam Clayton Powell — who was reelected in 1966 to a House seat that he had held since 1942. After Powell’s victory, and on the eve of becoming Chair of the House Labor and Education Committee, allegations arose about his improper use of congressional funds. A select investigative committee concluded that Powell met the requisite constitutional qualifications but recommended a fine and denial of the chairmanship as penalties for his improprieties. The House ignored the recommendation and voted, 307-116, to exclude him from the 90th Congress and declared his seat vacant.
Rep. Powell sued the Speaker of the House, John McCormack, contending that Congress could not lawfully exclude duly elected candidates who met the standing qualifications enumerated in the Constitution. Meanwhile, the House invoked as authority, Article 1, section 5: “Each house shall be the judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own members.” While the suit was underway, Powell was reelected to the 91st Congress, but was fined and stripped of his seniority and chairmanship.
The House contended that the Court could not review its decision to deny Powell his congressional seat since the “Qualifications Clause” in Article 1, section 5, represented a non-justiciable “political question,” that is, a “textually demonstrable commitment of the issue to a coordinate branch of government.”
The Supreme Court, in an 8-1 opinion authored by Chief Justice Earl Warren, held that the Political Question Doctrine did not block the Court from determining whether Congress had “added” an additional qualification to hold office beyond age, citizenship and residence. The Court ruled that the House had done precisely that in determining that Rep. Powell’s improprieties justified exclusion from the body. The Court’s prohibition on congressional addition of constitutional powers, a principle that applies to all three branches of government, dates to Marbury v. Madison in 1803, and has been reaffirmed numerous times.
Congress, however, is not powerless to punish its members for improprieties. Indeed, it may “expel” members for misconduct. Article 1, section 5, clause 2 provides that each house may punish its members for rules violations and, “with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.” Rep. Powell was not expelled and served in the House until 1971.
The issue of excluding a lawfully elected candidate from the House renewed fears harbored by the colonists in the runup to the American Revolution. The issue, as it was framed, involved the fundamental issue of the right of the people to choose their representatives, that is, the question of who should decide who would speak for the people in their own branch of the legislature.
The concern was registered in various ways including, most prominently: “No taxation without representation” and “tyranny begins where frequent elections end.” Alexander Hamilton observed that a fundamental principle of our democracy is “that the people should choose whom they please to govern them.” In the Constitutional Convention, James Madison declared that this principle is undermined as much by limiting whom the people can select as by limiting the franchise itself.
The founders’ fears, as Madison pointed out, were drawn straight from the records of the John Wilkes Affair in 1768. For the colonists, Wilkes was not merely a hero, but a living symbol that what was happening to him could happen to them. In a word, Wilkes opposed the insidious acts passed by Congress that threatened the colonists’ liberties: the Stamp Act, acts designed to weaken constitutional protections, the seizure of private property and, among others, the deployment of officials who enforced warrantless searches of homes and businesses.
When Wilkes was again elected to the House of Commons, and then for a second, third and fourth time denied his seat by powerful and corrupt agents, the colonists watched with dismay as the fundamental right to choose one’s representatives was eviscerated by a power-hungry government. Wilkes declared the constitution was being torn up by its roots. By the winter of 1769, prescient colonists understood that “the fate of Wilkes and America must stand or fall together.”
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
