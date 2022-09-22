POWELL (WNE) — An 11-year-old Cody boy was struck by a white, late-model Dodge pickup Tuesday evening on 16th Street and Stampede Avenue.
The vehicle was allegedly executing a right turn at the intersection when the child, Parker DeFord, was hit while biking with friends. The truck then left the scene going east on Stampede Avenue.
DeFord is currently being treated for “significant but non-life threatening injuries,” according to information provided by the Cody Police Department.
Cody police detectives were reviewing video footage as of press time and no further information was available.
If anyone has further information they are asked to contact Cody Police Detective Sgt. Trapp Heydenberk at 307-527-8700.
Donations can be made to “Medical Bills for Parker DeFord, Hit and Run Victim” a go fund me made in DeFord’s name, at gofundme.com/f/Parker-deford-medical.
This story was published on Sept. 22, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.