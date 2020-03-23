CHEYENNE (WNE) -– Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has adapted its COVID-19 testing procedures in light of a nationwide medical supply shortage.
To help reduce potential exposure and transmission of COVID-19 to staff and patients, Dr. Jessica Hughes, emergency department medical director for CRMC, is also asking people to stay home if they have mild flu-like symptoms and call their health care provider.
“Our priorities for testing currently include patients requiring hospitalization with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, patients that have chronic medical conditions or are immunocompromised and have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and any person, including health care personnel, that has had close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient or has a history of travel from the high-risk areas,” she said in an email.
People can look at the Wyoming Department of Health website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest information on COVID-19 testing and when to seek medical attention.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
The CDC said emergency warning signs of COVID-19 are difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain like chest pressure, confusion, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face and more. If people develop symptoms such as these, they should seek medical attention immediately.
Because COVID-19 has a high transmission rate, it’s important that patients enter through the main emergency department entrance and not walk through the hospital, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.