Sublette commissioners deny Jonah exemption from monthly tax payments
PINEDALE – An almost rowdy atmosphere among the Sublette County Board of Commissioners in its May 4 meeting dissipated under the gravity of its closing discussion inside the Pinedale Library’s Lovatt Room.
County treasurer Emily Paravicini approached the board regarding Jonah Energy’s request for an exemption on monthly ad valorem tax payments as laid out by recently passed Senate File 60 in the Wyoming State Legislature. Following over 100 minutes of discussion, the board voted to not implement an exemption application but agreed to further study the potential for exemptions in the future.
During its April 20 meeting, the board decided to form a working group to analyze the pros and cons of a possible exemption.
That group consisted of state representatives, commissioners, Paravicini and deputy county attorney Clayton Melinkovich. Last week, those gathered got into the realities of an exemption and what it would mean to Sublette County.
Paravicini said, for the sake of fairness and legality, the same exemption would have to be offered to every energy company. And, as long as the company was in good standing, it would be granted the exemption.
“How this changes is rather than those oil and gas companies that have $30,000 or more in severance due, they have to go to the payment monthly starting in January 2022,” Paravicini explained. “What that looks like is us getting those revenue dollars in about May or April for distribution in either May or June, depending on when we get those monies.”
CWC approved for two more bachelor’s degrees
RIVERTON (WNE) — Central Wyoming College will offer two additional four-year degrees beginning this fall: one in early childhood education, and another in outdoor leadership.
Administrators say enrollment in the early childhood degree, which was created at the request of local educators, already has exceeded expectations.
“I believe we wanted 10 students in year one,” Kathy Wells, CWC’s vice president for academic affairs, told the CWC board of trustees this month.
“However,” she added, “students have only been able to register for this degree for two weeks, (and) I believe we already have nine students enrolled – and we haven’t even started marketing anything yet. … so we’re absolutely going to overshoot that target.”
Graduates of the early childhood program – the only one offered in the state, according to Wells – will be eligible for work in the K-3 system nationwide as well as in Wyoming and Fremont County, where Wells said local educators have “stated repeatedly the overwhelming need they have for individuals who are educated in this particular area.”
“There are two positions open right now in Fremont County (that) require this very degree, or experience in this area,” Wells told the board. “That just reinforces the demand that this particular degree will have.”
Graduates who later decide to pursue teaching positions at higher grade levels can complete additional credits to become certified in those areas, Wells added.
