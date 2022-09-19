ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs was arrested last week for the suspected embezzlement of more than $2 million from the center’s daycare facility, the Young at Heart Early Learning Center.
In late June of this year, Rachelle Morris suddenly tendered her resignation from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, citing “personal reasons.”
Days later, she was terminated for cause from Young at Heart.
The following week, Young at Heart filed a formal complaint in the Third District Court against Morris, initiating separate civil and criminal investigations.
According to a criminal investigation conducted by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives, during her tenure as Young at Heart’s executive director (2016 to present), Morris stole nearly $2.3 million in daycare tuition fees and federal COVID-related grant funds.
She allegedly deposited the embezzled money into a personal bank account registered to a fake shell corporation and used it to pay for home improvements, luxury cars, jewelry and international vacations.
Lead investigator on the case, Detective Sergeant Michelle Hall said, “This is a complicated case that required a painstaking, line-item analysis of years of detailed financial data.”
Sheriff ’s deputies and detectives arrested Morris without incident, and as of press time, she remains held without bond at the Sweetwater County Detention Center facing multiple counts of felony theft, attempted theft and forgery.
If convicted, Morris could face up to 50 years in state prison.
This story was published on Sept. 17, 2022.
