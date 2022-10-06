LOVELL (WNE) — It’s a late harvest this year, but that shouldn’t impact the quality of the local beet crop, according to Western Sugar agriculturalists.
Western Sugar senior agriculturist Randall Jobman said that the Lovell factory started operations on September 21, beckoning the start of early harvest.
Lovell Agriculturalist Mark Bjornestad said on Sept. 27 that harvest was 5% complete.
This week, as of October 4, the harvest now stands at 12% complete, Jobman said. Regular harvest is slated to start on October 5. It’s two weeks back from the start time of a typical year.
It’s still too early to determine exact sugar content or to estimate projected tonnage, but Jobman said early indicators show good things. The crop is looking to be just about average.
“Our sugar quality and the quality of the crop is looking as is expected this time of year,” Jobman said. He added that the delayed start was simply due to the seasons and weather conditions.
“Most of it is just growing conditions,” he said. “We had a really cool spring, and the crop got off to a slower start.”
Despite pushing the start of harvest into October, weather conditions appear to be friendly looking into the near future. Freezing nights in the autumn months have compromised crops in previous years, but so far the nights are staying just warm enough.
“We haven’t had any kind of crop-killing weather,” said Jobman.
This story was published on Oct. 6, 2022.
