Wyoming’s average gasoline prices are up by 3 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61 on Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.21 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.72 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 on Monday.The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on June 28, 2023.
Gov. Gordon pleased with final Marton Ranch BLM decision
CHEYENNE—On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon received the Bureau of Land Management’s final environmental assessment and decision record that provided supplemental analysis to the Marton Ranch Acquisition EA.
The BLM Casper Field Office announced the completion of its supplemental analysis of the Marton Ranch purchase and incorporation of state agency and public comments into the final document.
This final supplemental EA is a result of a settlement agreement between Wyoming and the BLM following the BLM’s purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch.The state of Wyoming appealed the BLM’s decision to the Department of Interior’s Interior Board of Land Appeals in June 2022 and reached a settlement with the BLM and IBLA in October 2022.The BLM agreed to provide additional opportunities for state agencies and public comments and supplement its environmental analysis.
Planning regarding the BLM’s management of the property will take place in the near future, and include public comments and state and county involvement, according to a news release from Gordon’s office.
“I am encouraged to see the public interest in participating in the planning processes for the future of this incredible area,” Gordon said in the release. “This land, like the people and businesses reliant on multiple-use and public access of public lands, has tremendous potential. I am confident that any future land exchanges involving the BLM will follow the proper process.”
This story was published on June 28, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.