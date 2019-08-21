JACKSON (WNE) — Crews continued mopping up the Tannerite Fire southeast of Pinedale this week as evacuations lifted for 60-some homes threatened by the human-caused fire.
Firefighters had the 1,340-acre fire 70 percent contained Tuesday. Although they successfully held containment lines, a few actively burning spots still proved challenging.
“Crews are still finding heat in the aspen stands, but the control lines around the perimeter of the fire have been mopped up 100 feet in and are holding,” said Nan Stinson, a public information officer with the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The fire ignited at 12:52 p.m. Saturday on Bureau of Land Management property, and BLM is taking the lead in the investigation. Although it still under investigation, the cause is no secret.
Firefighters named the Tannerite Fire after the brand name for the explosive ingredient.
“They named it after the cause, so that’s unusual,” said Sgt. Travis Bingham, a public information officer for the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.
The U.S. Forest Service started banning the use of exploding targets on national forests, including the Bridger-Teton, in 2017.
The ban is set to expire next July 15.
The BLM issued a fire prevention order on Aug. 1 for BLM lands in Wyoming, prohibiting the use of explosives, including exploding targets, fireworks, certain firearms and other hazardous materials.
On Tuesday the BLM’s Wyoming office posted a reminder on Facebook: “Wildfires caused by improper shooting practices can cause very costly damage to public lands and private structures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.