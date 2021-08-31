Wyoming’s active coronavirus case total declined by 73 on Tuesday as every county in the state reported recoveries among those with either laboratory-confirmed or probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received new reports of 430 recoveries on Tuesday.
The number offset the reports of 225 new confirmed cases and 155 probable cases, leaving the state with 3,439 active cases, a decline of 73 from Monday.
Natrona County continued to lead the state in active cases at 526; Laramie County had 370; Uinta County had 342; Campbell had 286; Fremont had 253; Sweetwater had 251; Sheridan had 192; Teton had 153; Lincoln had 137; Park had 132; Albany had 126; Converse had 120; Hot Springs had 99; Platte had 84; Johnson had 68; Goshen had 65; Carbon had 63; Washakie had 39; Big Horn and Crook had 32; Weston had 27; Sublette had 23, and Niobrara had 19.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties, with Laramie County reporting the highest number of new cases at 36. Lincoln County had 27 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 75,136 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 70,839 have recovered.
