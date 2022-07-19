Wyoming's average gasoline prices down almost 9 cents per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.72 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 10 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.32 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 10.8 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.54 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 47.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Gillette man sentenced to 37 years in prison; will appeal
GILLETTE (WNE) – A man found guilty and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse accusations dating back to 1999 has filed his intent to appeal his sentencing to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Ronald L. King, 71, was sentenced on June 10 to 37 to 45 years in prison for three felonies related to a number of accusations of sexual abuse from three then-minors dating back to 1999.
King filed his notice of intent to appeal the sentence to the Wyoming Supreme Court on June 24 in District Court.
In March, a jury found King guilty of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and immoral or indecent acts.
District Judge Stuart Healy III gave King a 25- to 30-year prison sentence for first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, related to digitally penetrating a child. That sentence is to run consecutive to two concurrent sentences for the other two counts.
King received 8 to 10 years in prison for immoral or indecent acts concurrent with a 12- to 15-year prison sentence for third-degree sexual assault, according to court documents.
He was convicted on charges that involved him exposing his penis to a child, making a child touch his penis and digitally penetrating a child. He was acquitted of two additional counts of taking immodest or indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.
The reported incidents occurred from 1999 to 2001, 2007 and 2011.
Berry gets 1-2 years in horse killings
EVANSTON (WNE) —A 38-year-old Evanston resident was recently sentenced after a jury found him guilty of animal cruelty last month.
Justin Berry was tried for three counts of felony animal cruelty June 7-9 in Third District Court. He was charged with the shooting deaths of three high-value race horses on Wasatch Road in Evanston in 2020.
According to a sworn affidavit, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Calvin Robinson arrived to an address on Wasatch Road on July 1, 2020, after a horse was found dead with a gunshot wound near the ribs.
The owner of the horse, Kay Dunford, reportedly found the horse deceased before calling law enforcement. A second horse found with a similar wound survived. The horse that was killed was a former racing horse worth an estimated $6,000.
A similar wound was found July 3 on a third horse, suspected to be yet another gunshot wound. Eventually, the horse succumbed to its injuries, and two bullets were found.
Prior to these horses’ deaths, the affidavit reports, Berry had been heard yelling insults at Dunford and Berry’s wife reported that Berry had had a conflict with Dunford, due to rumors that the latter planned to purchase 150 horses and place them on his property.
Bullets found in the horses’ bodies were examined by the Wyoming State Crime Lab.
The first bullet lacked any distinctive markings, but the two found in the second horse matched a rifle owned by Berry.
After a lengthy judicial process, Berry was convicted of the third count on June 21 and will face a sentence of 1-2 years in prison, with credit received for the 25 days he has already served. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution for the crimes.
