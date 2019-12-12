CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center recently experienced a data breach involving some employee emails that may have compromised some patient information.
CRMC became aware of the breach April 12, when there was “suspicious activity” with some employee payroll accounts, Jacqueline Van Cleave, CRMC’s director of compliance and privacy, said via email.
The data breach was due to a phishing scam that compromised employee email credentials, she said. Law enforcement is aware of the breach and is investigating the incident. There is no evidence at this time that suggests patient information has been misused due to the breach.
CRMC immediately launched an investigation into the activity and determined the intruder accessed a “limited number” of employee email accounts. CRMC was unable to determine which email files, if any, were accessed in the breach.
The breach likely compromised emails from March 27 to April 8.
The hospital hired a forensic investigation firm to determine the extent of the breach. On Aug. 21, it was determined the email access may have contained some personal information.
It was determined that emails were compromised that contained patient “name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, dates of service, provider name, medical record number, patient identification number, medical information, diagnosis, treatment information, health insurance information, and for a very small number of individuals, credit card information and/or financial account information,” according to a news release.
After further review, which concluded in late November, CRMC tried to identify people whose personal information was contained in compromised emails. The hospital will send those people notification letters.
