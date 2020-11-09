Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 9

Albany 1130

Big Horn 77

Campbell 939

Carbon 90

Converse 88

Crook 65

Fremont 534

Goshen 164

Hot Springs 15

Johnson 69

Laramie 1120

Lincoln 152

Natrona 1193

Niobrara 24

Park 357

Platte 142

Sheridan 311

Sublette 33

Sweetwater 200

Teton 154

Uinta 116

Washakie 56

Weston 168

Total 7,197

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9

Albany 1839

Big Horn 282

Campbell 1504

Carbon 350

Converse 261

Crook 157

Fremont 1,718

Goshen 236

Hot Springs 56

Johnson 105

Laramie 1940

Lincoln 356

Natrona 1917

Niobrara 9

Park 862

Platte 138

Sheridan 840

Sublette 161

Sweetwater 730

Teton 974

Uinta 449

Washakie 171

Weston 256

Total 15,311

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9

Albany 178

Big Horn 35

Campbell 126

Carbon 37

Converse 146

Crook 13

Fremont 242

Goshen 34

Hot Springs 9

Johnson 52

Laramie 566

Lincoln 71

Natrona 464

Niobrara 30

Park 95

Platte 71

Sheridan 207

Sublette 52

Sweetwater 46

Teton 33

Uinta 119

Washakie 19

Weston 54

Total 2,699

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9

Albany 881

Big Horn 232

Campbell 686

Carbon 294

Converse 314

Crook 104

Fremont 1,408

Goshen 100

Hot Springs 50

Johnson 86

Laramie 1377

Lincoln 271

Natrona 1175

Niobrara 15

Park 597

Platte 63

Sheridan 728

Sublette 179

Sweetwater 572

Teton 851

Uinta 448

Washakie 127

Weston 141

Total 10,699

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.