The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases grew by more than 600 for a second consecutive day Monday, pushing the number of active cases to more than 7,000.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the state’s counties reported 620 new confirmed cases Monday, along with 80 new probable cases.
When combined with new reports of 384 recoveries, the state was left with 7,197 active cases, an increase of 316 from Sunday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases on Monday at 1,193. Albany County had 1,130; Laramie County had 1,120; Campbell County had 939; Fremont had 534; Park had 357; Sheridan had 311; Sweetwater had 200; Weston had 168; Goshen had 164; Teton had 154; Lincoln had 152; Platte had 142; Uinta had 116; Carbon had 90; Converse had 88; Big Horn had 77; Johnson had 69; Crook had 65; Washakie had 56; Sublette had 33; Niobrara had 24, and Hot Springs had 15.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in every county except Platte. Laramie County had 145 new cases and Natrona County had 136.
The increase brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 15,311.
The number of probable cases reported Monday increased by 80, putting the total seen since the pandemic began at 2,699.
The newly reported recoveries put the number of people to have recovered from the illness since mid-March at 10,699.
