BUFFALO (WNE) — A Kaycee man charged with photographing women and children in a gas station restroom without their knowledge has suffered “stroke like” symptoms, according to a second motion of continuance filed by the defense.
Michael Cheser, 59, was charged with 23 counts of voyeurism after Johnson County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant on Cheser’s phone. The charges stem from photographs and videos Cheser allegedly made of patrons using the women's restroom at a gas station.
Cheser was out on a $50,000 cash-only bond awaiting his scheduled Aug. 12 arraignment when, according to a continuance motion filed on Aug. 8, Cheser went to the emergency room in Sheridan Memorial Hospital with “stroke like symptoms.”
The motion was granted and a second arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 9.
On Sept. 9, Cheser's defense attorney, Ryan Healy, filed another motion of continuance citing a followup appointment for Cheser with a neurologist in Cheyenne scheduled for Sept. 12, “as his condition could affect his competency.”
Cheser was arrested on May 30, after the Johnson County Sheriff's Office received
a call on May 25 from a victim who had used the restroom at a gas station. While in the bathroom, the victim discovered a Casio cellphone taped inside of a toilet paper dispenser.
On May 28, Johnson County deputies executed a search warrant on the phone, discovering 25 videos. The videos, taken between April 7 and May 22, revealed 90 different females disrobing to use the restroom, according to court documents.
