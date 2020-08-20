Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20

Albany: 38

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 28

Carbon: 131

Converse: 3

Crook: 3

Fremont: 120

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 69

Lincoln: 7

Natrona: 24

Niobrara: 0

Park: 36

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 33

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 31

Uinta: 5

Washakie: 24

Weston: 5

Total: 602

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20

Albany: 92

Big Horn: 34

Campbell: 128

Carbon: 154

Converse: 24

Crook: 13

Fremont: 493

Goshen: 35

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 388

Lincoln: 81

Natrona: 219

Niobrara: 1

Park: 140

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 83

Sublette: 33

Sweetwater: 269

Teton: 364

Uinta: 235

Washakie: 99

Weston: 8

Total 2,940

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20

Albany: 15

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 27

Carbon: 26

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 67

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 146

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 37

Niobrara: 1

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 25

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 34

Uinta: 48

Washakie: 7

Weston: 3

Total: 528

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20

Albany: 69

Big Horn: 36

Campbell: 126

Carbon: 48

Converse: 31

Crook: 10

Fremont: 427

Goshen: 22

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 24

Laramie: 462

Lincoln: 100

Natrona: 231

Niobrara: 2

Park: 117

Platte 5

Sheridan: 74

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 264

Teton: 366

Uinta: 276

Washakie: 71

Weston: 6

Total: 2,826

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.