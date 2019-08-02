CHEYENNE (WNE) – A Cheyenne man has been accused of stabbing a victim with a pitchfork and then hitting him over the head with a lawn chair at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Evans Avenue.
Johnnie Richard Worsham Jr., 58, was arrested by Cheyenne Police on suspicion of aggravated assault and injury with a deadly weapon.
According to the police report, on Wednesday, Worsham and the victim allegedly got into an argument when Worsham was seen moving the victim’s belongings out of his residence. The victim confronted Worsham about throwing his belongings into the yard, and a fight ensued. During the fight, Worsham grabbed a pitchfork and stabbed the victim in the arm.
Worsham also grabbed a lawn chair and threw it at the victim’s head, according to police. Worsham told police that the victim ran into the pitchfork, which caused the injury.
Officers noted the victim’s injuries matched his story, and they found the pitchfork in the backyard covered in blood.
Worsham was transported to the Laramie County jail without incident.
