CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne man charged in a Sept. 16 double homicide had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear at his preliminary hearing Friday.
But the reason Andrew Weaver was unable to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court is he currently is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, waiting to appear in federal court on a felony firearm charge.
Weaver was arrested shortly after a shooting in east Cheyenne that left two adults dead and two 14-year-old boys injured. The Cheyenne Police Department believes the shooting was drug-related.
In Laramie County Circuit Court, Weaver is facing two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon.
“I have no question but that the interest of justice demand I do something today,” Circuit Court Judge Thomas Lee said Friday.
Lee said he was surprised that the federal government thought the federal firearm charge somehow trumped or superseded the charges handed down by the state.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said no one in the court had a say in this matter because the federal government is supreme. She did not suggest that an arrest warrant be handed down.
Wyoming Public Defender Diane Lozano’s team said taking a position on the issue would be unfair, since they were unable to meet with Weaver. When they went to talk to him, he had already been taken from the Laramie County Detention Center.
The public defenders agreed with Manlove that the arrest warrant was unnecessary because Weaver would be returned to the detention center unless he paid the $1 million cash bond.
But Lee decided to issue the warrant for his arrest anyway.
“I don’t think the fact that Mr. Weaver was taken from the Laramie County Detention Center by the federal government excuses his failure to appear for this court proceeding,” Lee said. “I appreciate that he had no choice, but I don’t think it excuses it.
“I think to ensure that Mr. Weaver is returned to the court, or returned to the Laramie County Detention Center after the completion of any federal process, I think it better that a federal warrant be in place,” Lee said.
Weaver’s arraignment and detention hearing on the federal charge is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Monday in U.S. District Court.
