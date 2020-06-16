RIVERTON (WNE) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe has received more than $19 million to mitigate the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a June 5 address from Northern Arapaho Business Council chairman Lee Spoonhunter.
More than one-quarter of the money - $5.275 million - will be allocated to individual tribal members, Spoonhunter said.
"These dollars are available to assist enrolled tribal members with housing, utility costs (and) food," he said. "It will be distributed in the amount of $500 per enrolled tribal member around July 1."
Tribal elders will receive $1 million of the funding for "necessary infrastructure and safety improvements" at the Ethete and Black Coal senior centers, and for additional food delivery vans and meals, Spoonhunter said.
Tribal students will receive $1 million in funding to address technical needs they may encounter as they continue learning remotely during the pandemic, he said, and $1.5 million will be used to construct a small meat processing plant to "employ tribal members and help ensure a reliable beef supply for the community."
Tribal facilities, including Blue Sky Hall in Ethete and Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe, will get a total of $4.5 million in public health-related infrastructure improvements including water, sewer and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Spoonhunter said; Wind River Family and Community Healthcare in Arapahoe also will receive money - $1 million - to assist in mitigating the spread of coronavirus, "including through the acquisition of a facility to isolate and treat patients.”
