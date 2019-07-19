SHERIDAN (WNE) — One man faces a felony charge in Sheridan County Circuit Court following a fight during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
Dustyn C. Kamensky faces one felony count of aggravated assault and battery after a fight involving a firearm July 13. He faces up to 10 years and up to a $10,000 fine for the charge.
Court documents said on July 13, officers found four men fighting near the intersection of West Loucks and Griffith streets around 1 a.m.
Jesse Offt, the victim, said he and Kamensky had gotten into a disagreement at the street dance and the argument had escalated throughout the night. Offt said while on the phone with Kamensky, Offt did several things intended to start a fight with him.
Kamensky went home, picked up a gun and started back toward Offt’s home. Kamensky waited in the bushes and started a fight with Offt when he passed by near Loucks and Griffith streets. Kamensky pulled the gun, racked a round and pointed the gun at Offt. Offt rushed Kamensky and the two continued fighting only to be pulled apart before law enforcement arrived.
Officers found an unspent bullet stove-piped between the chamber and the breach of the pistol.
Kamensky told officers, “I would have shot him if my gun hadn’t jammed.”
The court scheduled a preliminary appearance for Kamensky for 1 p.m. July 30. He appeared for an initial court hearing and was held on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.